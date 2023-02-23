Petra Diamonds (LON:PDL) Hits New 52-Week Low at $72.00

Petra Diamonds Limited (LON:PDL – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 72 ($0.87) and last traded at GBX 78.50 ($0.95), with a volume of 501179 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 77.50 ($0.93).
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Petra Diamonds in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Petra Diamonds in a research note on Tuesday.
Petra Diamonds Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.21, a current ratio of 4.53 and a quick ratio of 3.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 88.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 98.96. The stock has a market cap of £152.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 270.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.20.
Petra Diamonds Company Profile
Petra Diamonds Limited engages in the mining, processing, sorting, and sale of rough diamonds in South Africa and Tanzania. It holds interests in three underground producing mines, including the Cullinan, Finsch, and Koffiefontein mines located in South Africa; and the Williamson mine located in Tanzania.
