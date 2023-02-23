Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC

Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 46.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,187 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,414 shares during the quarter. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Gladius Capital Management LP grew its position in Pfizer by 101.6% in the 2nd quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 975 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 60,528 shares during the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PFE. UBS Group set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Pfizer from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Bank of America downgraded Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price target on Pfizer from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.60.

Pfizer Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE PFE traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $42.72. 3,751,383 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,149,916. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.44 and a 1-year high of $56.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $239.80 billion, a PE ratio of 7.73, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.11. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.27% and a return on equity of 43.02%. The company had revenue of $24.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 27th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 26th. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.93%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

