PG&E (NYSE:PCG) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.19-$1.23 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.22. PG&E also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.19-$1.23 EPS.

PG&E Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE PCG opened at $15.52 on Thursday. PG&E has a 12-month low of $9.64 and a 12-month high of $16.49. The company has a market capitalization of $38.26 billion, a PE ratio of 18.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.55.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of PG&E from $14.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of PG&E from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. UBS Group lowered shares of PG&E from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a neutral rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of PG&E in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of PG&E to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.44.

Insider Transactions at PG&E

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PG&E

In other news, major shareholder Pg&E Fire Victim Trust sold 60,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total value of $915,600,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 187,743,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,864,967,183.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PCG. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in PG&E by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 337,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,034,000 after acquiring an additional 103,767 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of PG&E by 86.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 146,663 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 67,898 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of PG&E by 190.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 183,755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,194,000 after purchasing an additional 120,468 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of PG&E by 3.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 30,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of PG&E during the first quarter worth $154,000. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

PG&E Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PG&E Corp. is a holding company, which engages in generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity and natural gas to customers. It specializes in energy, utility, power, gas, electricity, solar and sustainability. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Stories

