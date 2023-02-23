Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The oil and gas development company reported $5.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.83 by $0.08, RTT News reports. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 30.33% and a return on equity of 31.82%. The company had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.58 EPS. Pioneer Natural Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PXD opened at $205.27 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.67 billion, a PE ratio of 7.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $227.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $237.02. Pioneer Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $200.09 and a twelve month high of $288.46.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $5.58 per share. This represents a $22.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.87%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.69%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Trading of Pioneer Natural Resources

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PXD shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $219.00 to $261.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $290.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $273.11.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 274.0% during the fourth quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 273 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the first quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 31.3% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 340 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. 89.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997, and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

Featured Stories

