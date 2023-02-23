Pioneer Natural Resources to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $5.58 (NYSE:PXD)

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 22nd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th will be given a dividend of 5.58 per share by the oil and gas development company on Friday, March 17th. This represents a $22.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.87%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:PXD opened at $205.27 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $227.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $237.02. The company has a market capitalization of $49.67 billion, a PE ratio of 7.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $200.09 and a 52-week high of $288.46.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pioneer Natural Resources

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the first quarter worth $42,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 274.0% during the fourth quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 273 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the first quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 31.3% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 340 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. 89.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Pioneer Natural Resources

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PXD shares. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. TD Securities increased their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $261.00 to $247.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $255.00 to $232.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $219.00 to $261.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $273.11.

(Get Rating)

Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997, and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.