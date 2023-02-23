Piper Sandler Cuts Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) Price Target to $50.00

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $70.00 to $50.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 24.84% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $61.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $92.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tandem Diabetes Care presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.79.
Tandem Diabetes Care Stock Up 2.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ TNDM opened at $40.05 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.81, a quick ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Tandem Diabetes Care has a 12 month low of $33.51 and a 12 month high of $123.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of -37.43 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.95.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 84,260 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $4,987,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 106.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 620 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $246,000. Bellevue Group AG raised its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,566,015 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $74,933,000 after acquiring an additional 250,142 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP raised its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 101,494 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $6,007,000 after acquiring an additional 9,244 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.50% of the company’s stock.
Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006, and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.
