Pirate Chain (ARRR) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $111,116.70

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 23rd. Pirate Chain has a market capitalization of $81.56 million and approximately $111,116.70 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pirate Chain coin can now be bought for $0.42 or 0.00001743 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Pirate Chain has traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47.56 or 0.00198534 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.97 or 0.00075001 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.26 or 0.00055361 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001268 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001825 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000184 BTC.

About Pirate Chain

Pirate Chain (ARRR) is a dPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 29th, 2018. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 192,088,450 coins and its circulating supply is 195,362,268 coins. Pirate Chain’s official message board is medium.com/piratechain. Pirate Chain’s official website is pirate.black. Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @piratechain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is https://reddit.com/r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Pirate Chain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using US dollars.

