Pires Investments (LON:PIRI) Stock Price Down 3.6%

Pires Investments plc (LON:PIRI – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 3.6% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 2.61 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.65 ($0.03). 108,371 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 664,344 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.75 ($0.03).

Pires Investments Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of £5.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 321.10 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 3.06.

Pires Investments Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pires Investments plc is a venture capital firm specializing in growth capital. It provides access for public market investors to companies at an early stage of their growth trajectory. The firm is focused on both direct and co-investment in technology companies and in specialist technology venture capital funds.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pires Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pires Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.