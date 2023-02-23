Pivotal Research Increases Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA) Price Target to $150.00

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA – Get Rating) had its target price increased by research analysts at Pivotal Research from $127.00 to $150.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Pivotal Research’s price target suggests a potential upside of 66.65% from the stock’s previous close.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $158.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband to $126.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband from $201.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th.
LBRDA opened at $90.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 1.17. Liberty Broadband has a 12 month low of $68.15 and a 12 month high of $146.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.
Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991, and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.
