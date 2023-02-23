Pivotal Research Increases Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA) Price Target to $150.00

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA – Get Rating) had its target price increased by research analysts at Pivotal Research from $127.00 to $150.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Pivotal Research’s price target suggests a potential upside of 66.65% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $158.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband to $126.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband from $201.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th.

LBRDA opened at $90.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 1.17. Liberty Broadband has a 12 month low of $68.15 and a 12 month high of $146.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,787,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,327,000 after purchasing an additional 34,748 shares during the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC grew its stake in Liberty Broadband by 160.2% in the 3rd quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 1,722,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,491,000 after buying an additional 1,060,362 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Liberty Broadband by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,142,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,778,000 after buying an additional 43,893 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Liberty Broadband by 137.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 815,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,649,000 after buying an additional 471,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its stake in Liberty Broadband by 398.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 425,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,494,000 after buying an additional 340,336 shares during the last quarter. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991, and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

