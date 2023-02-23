PLC Ultima (PLCU) Price Reaches $206.45 on Major Exchanges

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 23rd. During the last seven days, PLC Ultima has traded 19% lower against the dollar. One PLC Ultima coin can now be purchased for $206.45 or 0.00865466 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PLC Ultima has a market capitalization of $100,074.21 and $261,529.81 worth of PLC Ultima was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002193 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0776 or 0.00000324 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $101.77 or 0.00425673 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,741.55 or 0.28197350 BTC.

DogeCola (DOGECOLA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000039 BTC.

PLC Ultima Profile

PLC Ultima launched on December 25th, 2022. PLC Ultima’s total supply is 1,111,760 coins and its circulating supply is 484 coins. PLC Ultima’s official Twitter account is @plcu_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PLC Ultima is plcultima.com.

Buying and Selling PLC Ultima

According to CryptoCompare, “PLC Ultima is an infrastructure project combining the innovation of the blockchain technology with the stability of dozens of time-tested business models.PLC Ultima aims to bridge the gap between traditional business and the crypto world. PLCU offers innovative business solutions which enable merchants from around the world to sell their products for cryptocurrencies, interacting with a global audience of crypto enthusiasts.”

