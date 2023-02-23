Point72 Asset Management L.P. Acquires 42,140 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 47.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 130,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,140 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $38,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Public Storage by 65.6% in the third quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in Public Storage in the third quarter worth $31,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in Public Storage in the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, American National Bank lifted its position in Public Storage by 75.0% in the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. 77.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Public Storage Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE PSA opened at $292.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $51.34 billion, a PE ratio of 12.44, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $291.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $302.76. Public Storage has a 52-week low of $270.13 and a 52-week high of $421.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Public Storage Increases Dividend

Public Storage ( NYSE:PSA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by ($1.93). Public Storage had a net margin of 101.60% and a return on equity of 73.43%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.54 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Public Storage will post 16.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Public Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.00. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Raymond James cut Public Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $368.91.

Insider Activity

In other Public Storage news, CEO Joseph D. Russell, Jr. bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $297.65 per share, for a total transaction of $744,125.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 45,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,686,542.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Public Storage Profile

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, and Other Items. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

