Point72 Asset Management L.P. Acquires 447,529 Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) by 302.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 595,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 447,529 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $50,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 188.6% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 355 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 395.4% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1,014.6% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 535 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BMRN opened at $103.12 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 5.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $109.14 and its 200 day moving average is $97.36. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.73 and a twelve month high of $117.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.13 billion, a PE ratio of 245.52 and a beta of 0.39.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BMRN. Avian Securities cut shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $111.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $74.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.63.

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.15, for a total value of $654,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 320,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,963,364.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Brian Mueller sold 7,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.50, for a total transaction of $731,604.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,899,457. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.15, for a total value of $654,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 320,324 shares in the company, valued at $34,963,364.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 104,501 shares of company stock valued at $11,763,315. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.

