Point72 Asset Management L.P. Acquires Shares of 746,155 Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 746,155 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $55,268,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned about 3.54% of Jack in the Box as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box during the first quarter worth $98,706,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Jack in the Box by 36.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,284,343 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $306,789,000 after acquiring an additional 874,419 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Jack in the Box by 4,575.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 313,963 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $17,601,000 after acquiring an additional 307,248 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 10.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,254,354 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $210,580,000 after buying an additional 207,183 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 106.5% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 277,696 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $15,568,000 after buying an additional 143,204 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Jack in the Box alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 1,258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.12, for a total transaction of $86,952.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,455,142.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CMO Ryan Lee Ostrom sold 326 shares of Jack in the Box stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.89, for a total value of $26,044.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 10,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $841,721.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 1,258 shares of Jack in the Box stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.12, for a total value of $86,952.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,455,142.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,177 shares of company stock worth $358,825. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Jack in the Box Stock Performance

Shares of JACK stock opened at $80.80 on Thursday. Jack in the Box Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.80 and a fifty-two week high of $94.68. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 14.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $74.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.18.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.02). Jack in the Box had a net margin of 7.89% and a negative return on equity of 16.07%. The firm had revenue of $402.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.44 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JACK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Jack in the Box from $89.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 5th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Jack in the Box from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Jack in the Box from $88.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Barclays lowered their target price on Jack in the Box from $88.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Jack in the Box from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.65.

Jack in the Box Profile

(Get Rating)

Jack in the Box, Inc engages in operating and franchising a chain of quick-service and fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Jack in the Box Restaurant segments. The Jack in the Box Restaurant segment offers a broad selection of distinctive products including burgers like Jumbo Jack burgers, and product lines such as Buttery Jack burgers including the Brunchfast menu.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JACK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Jack in the Box Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack in the Box and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.