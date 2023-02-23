Point72 Asset Management L.P. Buys 472,400 Shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) by 563.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 556,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 472,400 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Bunge were worth $45,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bunge by 5.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,105,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,563,069,000 after buying an additional 696,806 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Bunge by 1.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,386,163 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $579,160,000 after buying an additional 81,608 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bunge by 11.9% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,352,389 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $394,718,000 after purchasing an additional 463,445 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Bunge by 0.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,216,882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $385,077,000 after purchasing an additional 34,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Bunge by 8.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,006,180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $181,940,000 after purchasing an additional 151,810 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BG opened at $97.85 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $98.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.32. Bunge Limited has a 1-year low of $80.41 and a 1-year high of $128.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Bunge ( NYSE:BG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.05. Bunge had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 23.43%. The company had revenue of $16.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bunge Limited will post 11.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Bunge from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Bunge from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $127.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Bunge in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $133.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Bunge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.13.

Bunge Ltd. operates as a holding company. engages in the supply and transportation of agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment is involved in the purchase, storage, transportation, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products.

