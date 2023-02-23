Point72 Asset Management L.P. Has $36.87 Million Holdings in RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT – Get Rating) by 22.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,811,974 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 326,274 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 3.16% of RadNet worth $36,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RDNT. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of RadNet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of RadNet by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,645 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 867 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of RadNet by 180.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,443 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 2,217 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in shares of RadNet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of RadNet by 54.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,123 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 1,446 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RDNT stock opened at $21.28 on Thursday. RadNet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.03 and a 52 week high of $25.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.05 and a 200-day moving average of $19.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 177.35 and a beta of 1.57.

In related news, COO Norman R. Hames sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.45, for a total value of $97,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 275,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,352,231.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, COO Norman R. Hames sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.45, for a total value of $97,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 275,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,352,231.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Christine Nayoma Gordon sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.57, for a total value of $58,710.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,497 shares in the company, valued at $185,856.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 5.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RadNet, Inc provides freestanding, fixed-site outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its centers provide physicians with imaging capabilities to facilitate the diagnosis and treatment of diseases and disorders and reduce unnecessary invasive procedures. The firm offers magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures.

