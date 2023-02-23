Point72 Asset Management L.P. Increases Holdings in Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Rating) by 120.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,974,443 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,172,475 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned 2.73% of Credo Technology Group worth $43,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CRDO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Credo Technology Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $332,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Credo Technology Group during the first quarter worth $205,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Credo Technology Group during the first quarter worth $1,748,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Credo Technology Group during the first quarter worth $48,844,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Credo Technology Group during the first quarter worth $29,191,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.46% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CRDO opened at $10.01 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.79. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd has a 1 year low of $8.61 and a 1 year high of $19.46.

Credo Technology Group ( NASDAQ:CRDO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). Credo Technology Group had a negative net margin of 5.34% and a positive return on equity of 2.61%. The firm had revenue of $51.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.50 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Credo Technology Group news, CTO Chi Fung Cheng sold 27,216 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total transaction of $382,656.96. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 11,503,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,740,644.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO William Joseph Brennan sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.93, for a total transaction of $223,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,245,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,377,850. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Chi Fung Cheng sold 27,216 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total transaction of $382,656.96. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 11,503,602 shares in the company, valued at $161,740,644.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 666,041 shares of company stock valued at $9,909,194. Company insiders own 34.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen lowered Credo Technology Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Credo Technology Group from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Credo Technology Group from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Bank of America lowered Credo Technology Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Credo Technology Group from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.67.

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include integrated circuits, active electrical cables, and SerDes chiplets that are based on its serializer/deserializer and digital signal processor technologies.

