Point72 Asset Management L.P. Reduces Position in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. reduced its position in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) by 48.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 755,183 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 699,049 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.53% of Lamb Weston worth $58,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LW. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 406.3% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,163,982 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $167,449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,736,583 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Lamb Weston by 674.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 780,281 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $55,759,000 after buying an additional 679,588 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Lamb Weston by 366.0% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 546,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $42,296,000 after buying an additional 429,300 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 673.2% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 429,997 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,273,000 after purchasing an additional 374,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candlestick Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Lamb Weston by 51.5% in the second quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 1,000,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $71,460,000 after acquiring an additional 340,000 shares during the last quarter. 89.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $90.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.80.

Insider Activity at Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Price Performance

In other Lamb Weston news, VP Gregory W. Jones sold 1,000 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.49, for a total value of $97,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,384 shares in the company, valued at $622,376.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Bernadette M. Madarieta sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.40, for a total transaction of $639,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,507,920.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Gregory W. Jones sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.49, for a total transaction of $97,490.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,384 shares in the company, valued at $622,376.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 43,514 shares of company stock valued at $4,100,600 over the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE LW opened at $101.70 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $95.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.92. The company has a market cap of $14.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.53. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.71 and a 1-year high of $102.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.71, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 107.83% and a net margin of 10.50%. Analysts forecast that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lamb Weston Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 3rd will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This is a positive change from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 2nd. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is currently 34.36%.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.