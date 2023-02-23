Point72 Asset Management L.P. Sells 773,530 Shares of Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXDX)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. trimmed its position in Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXDX – Get Rating) by 56.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 592,896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 773,530 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 1.41% of Prometheus Biosciences worth $34,987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Prometheus Biosciences by 197.3% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,406 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Prometheus Biosciences by 249.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,903 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Prometheus Biosciences by 29.6% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,897 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in Prometheus Biosciences during the second quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in Prometheus Biosciences during the third quarter worth about $208,000. 78.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Prometheus Biosciences alerts:

Prometheus Biosciences Trading Down 3.5 %

Prometheus Biosciences stock opened at $116.47 on Thursday. Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.50 and a 12 month high of $125.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $113.29 and its 200-day moving average is $74.89. The company has a quick ratio of 11.19, a current ratio of 11.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Insider Buying and Selling

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In related news, CFO Keith W. Marshall sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $595,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,167,509. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Prometheus Biosciences news, CEO Mark C. Mckenna sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.87, for a total transaction of $2,996,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,144 shares in the company, valued at $6,610,111.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Keith W. Marshall sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $595,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,167,509. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,163,400 over the last 90 days. 13.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Prometheus Biosciences from $117.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Prometheus Biosciences from $59.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Prometheus Biosciences from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Prometheus Biosciences from $67.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on Prometheus Biosciences from $74.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.10.

About Prometheus Biosciences

(Get Rating)

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics and companion diagnostics products for the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD). Its lead product includes PRA023, a humanized IgG1 monoclonal antibody (mAb), which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease, as well as systemic sclerosis-associated interstitial lung disease.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Prometheus Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prometheus Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.