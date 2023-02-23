Point72 Asset Management L.P. Takes $47.05 Million Position in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,867,848 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $47,051,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.46% of NiSource at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in NiSource by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 9,938 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in NiSource by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in NiSource by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc boosted its stake in NiSource by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 11,328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in NiSource by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 18,197 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. 92.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NI opened at $27.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $11.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. NiSource Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.78 and a 1-year high of $32.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.39 and its 200 day moving average is $27.53.

NiSource ( NYSE:NI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.01. NiSource had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 12.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NiSource Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 6th. This is a boost from NiSource’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. NiSource’s payout ratio is 64.94%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on NiSource from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on NiSource to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on NiSource to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded NiSource from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NiSource currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.17.

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses on natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

