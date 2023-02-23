Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Grows Stock Holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) by 994.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,153 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,273 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $5,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Trade Desk in the first quarter valued at $1,946,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in Trade Desk by 32.8% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,079 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,996 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in Trade Desk by 43.0% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 14,220 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 4,276 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its position in Trade Desk by 8.5% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 103,185 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,146,000 after acquiring an additional 8,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service increased its stake in Trade Desk by 11.2% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 657,768 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,550,000 after purchasing an additional 66,179 shares during the period. 67.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TTD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating and issued a $48.69 price objective on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $60.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Trade Desk from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Trade Desk currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.08.

Trade Desk stock opened at $57.11 on Thursday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.00 and a 12-month high of $86.88. The company has a market capitalization of $27.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 564.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.16.

The Trade Desk, Inc engages in the provision of a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

