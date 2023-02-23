Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Has $4.23 Million Stake in XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Get Rating) by 758.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 354,250 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 312,980 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in XPeng were worth $4,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of XPeng by 74.5% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,316,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,487,000 after buying an additional 2,696,339 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of XPeng by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,404,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927,917 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of XPeng during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,642,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of XPeng during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,307,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of XPeng by 55.0% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,557,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,568,000 after purchasing an additional 908,039 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XPeng stock opened at $9.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.49 and a beta of 2.78. XPeng Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.18 and a twelve month high of $36.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.74.

XPeng ( NYSE:XPEV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $959.23 million during the quarter. XPeng had a negative net margin of 26.32% and a negative return on equity of 19.76%. As a group, research analysts expect that XPeng Inc. will post -1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on XPEV. Macquarie downgraded shares of XPeng from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of XPeng from $22.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Bank of America downgraded shares of XPeng from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. UBS Group upgraded shares of XPeng from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of XPeng from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.03.

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 and G3i names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 name; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, insurance agency, ride-hailing, technical support, automotive loan referral and auto financing, music subscription, and other services.

