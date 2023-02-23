Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Sells 35,347 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd decreased its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 59.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 35,347 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $3,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MMC. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 135.7% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Nvwm LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MMC shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. MKM Partners raised their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Atlantic Securities cut Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marsh & McLennan Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.62.

Insider Transactions at Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies Price Performance

In related news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 2,900 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.70, for a total transaction of $503,730.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 75,447 shares in the company, valued at $13,105,143.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 2,900 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.70, for a total transaction of $503,730.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 75,447 shares in the company, valued at $13,105,143.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 8,694 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.34, for a total value of $1,498,323.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 20,595 shares in the company, valued at $3,549,342.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,594 shares of company stock worth $2,513,764. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MMC stock opened at $164.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $81.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.91. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $143.33 and a fifty-two week high of $183.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $169.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $165.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 14.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 26th were given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 25th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.20%.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

