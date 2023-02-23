Pointe Capital Management LLC Has $299,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Pointe Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 100.0% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 622.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 145.8% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA VT opened at $90.42 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $90.04 and a 200-day moving average of $87.67. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $76.80 and a 52-week high of $103.48.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

