Pola Orbis (OTCMKTS:PORBF) Stock Rating Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group

Pola Orbis (OTCMKTS:PORBF – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Pola Orbis Stock Performance

Shares of Pola Orbis stock opened at $13.45 on Thursday. Pola Orbis has a 52-week low of $10.30 and a 52-week high of $13.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.78.

Get Pola Orbis alerts:

Pola Orbis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

See Also

Pola Orbis Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells cosmetics and related products in Japan and internationally. It operates through Beauty Care and Real Estate segments. The Beauty Care segment offers cosmetics; skincare products; health foods; and fashion products, such as women's underwear, women's apparel, and jewelry under the POLA, ORBIS, Jurlique, H2O PLUS, THREE, DECENCIA, Amplitude, ITRIM, FIVEISM × THREE, and FUJIMI brand names.

Receive News & Ratings for Pola Orbis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pola Orbis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.