Pola Orbis (OTCMKTS:PORBF) Stock Rating Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group

Pola Orbis (OTCMKTS:PORBF – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Pola Orbis Stock Performance
Shares of Pola Orbis stock opened at $13.45 on Thursday. Pola Orbis has a 52-week low of $10.30 and a 52-week high of $13.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.78.
Pola Orbis Company Profile
