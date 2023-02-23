Pollux Coin (POX) Price Hits $0.74

Pollux Coin (POX) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 23rd. Pollux Coin has a total market cap of $37.09 million and $2.33 million worth of Pollux Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pollux Coin token can now be purchased for $0.74 or 0.00003092 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Pollux Coin has traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Pollux Coin

Pollux Coin launched on June 1st, 2020. Pollux Coin’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens. The official website for Pollux Coin is polluxcoin.info. Pollux Coin’s official Twitter account is @polluxcoin1 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Pollux Coin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pollux Coin (POX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Tron20 platform. Pollux Coin has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Pollux Coin is 0.67614752 USD and is down -0.73 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $1,896,893.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://polluxcoin.info/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pollux Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pollux Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pollux Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

