PotCoin Market Cap Hits $912,518.47 (POT)

PotCoin (POT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 23rd. In the last week, PotCoin has traded down 12.2% against the dollar. One PotCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0040 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges. PotCoin has a market capitalization of $912,518.47 and approximately $143.93 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get PotCoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0846 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.79 or 0.00395092 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.98 or 0.00029099 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00013936 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000760 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000840 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00017263 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004147 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0959 or 0.00000400 BTC.

PotCoin Coin Profile

PotCoin (CRYPTO:POT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,102,511 coins and its circulating supply is 227,757,254 coins. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com. PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling PotCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin is another scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PotCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PotCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.