PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday after Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on the stock from $21.00 to $27.00. The stock had previously closed at $23.39, but opened at $25.00. PowerSchool shares last traded at $22.72, with a volume of 220,346 shares.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on PowerSchool to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of PowerSchool in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America raised shares of PowerSchool from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of PowerSchool from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of PowerSchool from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in PowerSchool by 866.7% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,189,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,856,000 after buying an additional 1,066,626 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in PowerSchool by 115.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,638,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,341,000 after purchasing an additional 877,727 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in PowerSchool by 174.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,335,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,297,000 after purchasing an additional 848,383 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in PowerSchool in the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,345,000. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in PowerSchool by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 2,507,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,220,000 after purchasing an additional 710,396 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.21% of the company’s stock.

PowerSchool Stock Down 3.4 %

PowerSchool Company Profile

The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.27 and its 200 day moving average is $20.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.03.

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software to the K-12 education market. Its solution is embedded in school workflows and is used on daily basis by educators, students, administrators, and parents in schools and districts representing approximately 45 million students worldwide. Its cloud-based technology platform helps schools and districts manage state reporting and related compliance, special education, finance, human resource, talent, registration, attendance, funding, learning, instruction, grading, college and career readiness, assessments, and analytics.

