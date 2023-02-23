Primerica (NYSE:PRI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.56 EPS

Primerica (NYSE:PRIGet Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.56, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $686.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $694.90 million. Primerica had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 22.96%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.94 EPS.

NYSE PRI remained flat at $166.32 during trading on Thursday. 154,271 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 128,410. The stock has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.46 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.27. Primerica has a 1-year low of $110.22 and a 1-year high of $171.69.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This is an increase from Primerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.67%.

Primerica declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 17th that allows the company to buyback $375.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.47, for a total value of $218,205.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,590,423.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PRI. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Primerica in the 4th quarter valued at about $210,472,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Primerica in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,974,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Primerica by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 811,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,142,000 after purchasing an additional 174,822 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Primerica by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 232,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,748,000 after purchasing an additional 80,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Primerica by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,106,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,360,000 after purchasing an additional 59,671 shares in the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on PRI. StockNews.com raised shares of Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Primerica from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of Primerica from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.67.

Primerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial products to middle-income households. It operates through the following segments: Term Life Insurance, Investment and Savings Products, and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment includes underwriting profits in the in-force book of term life insurance policies.

