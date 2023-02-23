ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $15.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target suggests a potential upside of 101.34% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of ProPhase Labs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

ProPhase Labs Stock Down 4.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ PRPH opened at $7.45 on Thursday. ProPhase Labs has a 52-week low of $6.20 and a 52-week high of $15.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.29 million, a PE ratio of 4.09 and a beta of -0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.82 and a 200-day moving average of $10.32.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProPhase Labs

ProPhase Labs Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PRPH. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProPhase Labs in the fourth quarter valued at $118,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in ProPhase Labs in the third quarter worth about $126,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in ProPhase Labs by 50.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 4,945 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in ProPhase Labs during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in ProPhase Labs during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $164,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.75% of the company’s stock.

ProPhase Labs, Inc is a medical science and technology company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of over-the-counter consumer healthcare products and dietary supplements. It operates through the Diagnostic Services and Consumer Products segment.

