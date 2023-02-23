ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $15.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target suggests a potential upside of 101.34% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of ProPhase Labs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.
ProPhase Labs Stock Down 4.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ PRPH opened at $7.45 on Thursday. ProPhase Labs has a 52-week low of $6.20 and a 52-week high of $15.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.29 million, a PE ratio of 4.09 and a beta of -0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.82 and a 200-day moving average of $10.32.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProPhase Labs
ProPhase Labs Company Profile
ProPhase Labs, Inc is a medical science and technology company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of over-the-counter consumer healthcare products and dietary supplements. It operates through the Diagnostic Services and Consumer Products segment.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ProPhase Labs (PRPH)
- 3 Midcap Energy Stocks Set For Triple-Digit Earnings Growth
- Don’t Sleep on Airbnb Stock If You Want In on the Travel Boom
- 3 Large Caps With Good Upside AND Big Dividend Yields
- 3 Lithium Stocks Powering Up For Big 2023 Gains
- 2 M&A Deals Trading at Wide Spreads: A Game of Regulatory Risk
Receive News & Ratings for ProPhase Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProPhase Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.