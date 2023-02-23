ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets (NYSEARCA:EET) Share Price Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $49.99

ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets (NYSEARCA:EET – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $49.99 and traded as high as $52.15. ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets shares last traded at $51.03, with a volume of 9,469 shares traded.

ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $53.79 and its 200-day moving average is $50.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its position in ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets by 386.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,498 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets during the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets by 53.7% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 9,676 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 3,382 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its holdings in ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets by 41.1% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 13,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $962,000 after buying an additional 3,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $849,000.

ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets Company Profile

ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index). The Index adjusts the market capitalization of index constituents for free float and targets for index inclusion 85% of free float-adjusted market capitalization in each industry group in global emerging markets countries.

