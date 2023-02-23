ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (OTCMKTS:PBSFY) Receives $9.06 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (OTCMKTS:PBSFY – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.06.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America downgraded ProSiebenSat.1 Media from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded ProSiebenSat.1 Media from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. UBS Group boosted their price target on ProSiebenSat.1 Media from €8.80 ($9.36) to €11.00 ($11.70) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on ProSiebenSat.1 Media to €6.20 ($6.60) in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered their price target on ProSiebenSat.1 Media from €12.80 ($13.62) to €8.90 ($9.47) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Get ProSiebenSat.1 Media alerts:

ProSiebenSat.1 Media Stock Performance

PBSFY opened at $2.49 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. ProSiebenSat.1 Media has a 52-week low of $1.53 and a 52-week high of $3.96.

About ProSiebenSat.1 Media

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE is a mass media and digital company. It operates through the following segments: Entertainment, Dating, and Commerce & Ventures. The Entertainment segment represents the company’s business with focus on the Seven.One Entertainment Group, which provides multi-platform digital media to audiences in Germany, Austria, and Switzerland.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ProSiebenSat.1 Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProSiebenSat.1 Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.