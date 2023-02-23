PTT Exploration and Production Public (OTCMKTS:PEXNY) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $10.80

Shares of PTT Exploration and Production Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:PEXNY – Get Rating) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.80 and traded as low as $6.90. PTT Exploration and Production Public shares last traded at $6.90, with a volume of 1,065 shares.

PTT Exploration and Production Public Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.87.

PTT Exploration and Production Public Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be given a $0.2828 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 13th. This is a positive change from PTT Exploration and Production Public’s previous dividend of $0.22. PTT Exploration and Production Public’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.11%.

PTT Exploration and Production Public Company Profile

PTT Exploration & Production Plc engages in the exploration and production of petroleum, foreign gas pipeline transportation, and investment in energy business. The firm’s projects include Myanmar M3 Project, Bongkot Project, Contract 4 Project, and Mariana Oil Sands Project. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, and Head Office and Other.

