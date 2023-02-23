PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) Shares Down 5.3%

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Rating) was down 5.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $15.57 and last traded at $15.57. Approximately 138,685 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 386,495 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.45.

Several research analysts recently commented on PUBM shares. Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on PubMatic from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Vertical Research downgraded PubMatic to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Oppenheimer set a $22.00 target price on PubMatic in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on PubMatic to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on PubMatic from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.63.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.47 and a 200-day moving average of $16.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $810.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.09 and a beta of 0.93.

In related news, Chairman Amar K. Goel sold 2,345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $30,485.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, Chairman Amar K. Goel sold 2,345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $30,485.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Susan Daimler sold 15,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total value of $247,432.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,378 shares of company stock valued at $612,654. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PUBM. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in PubMatic during the 1st quarter valued at about $21,971,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of PubMatic by 471.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 753,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,966,000 after buying an additional 621,258 shares during the period. Nixon Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of PubMatic in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,863,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PubMatic by 260.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 487,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,100,000 after buying an additional 351,918 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PubMatic by 462.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 412,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,778,000 after buying an additional 339,233 shares during the period. 41.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

