Pundi X (New) Trading Up 18% Over Last Week (PUNDIX)

Pundi X (New) (PUNDIX) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 23rd. Pundi X (New) has a market capitalization of $145.26 million and approximately $13.98 million worth of Pundi X (New) was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pundi X (New) token can currently be purchased for $0.56 or 0.00002347 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Pundi X (New) has traded up 18% against the U.S. dollar.

Pundi X (New) Token Profile

Pundi X (New) was first traded on June 29th, 2021. Pundi X (New)’s total supply is 258,491,637 tokens. Pundi X (New)’s official message board is medium.com/pundix. Pundi X (New)’s official Twitter account is @pundixlabs. Pundi X (New)’s official website is pundix.com.

Pundi X (New) Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pundi X (New) (PUNDIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Pundi X (New) has a current supply of 258,491,637.23. The last known price of Pundi X (New) is 0.56610579 USD and is up 1.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 54 active market(s) with $25,050,434.68 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://pundix.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X (New) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pundi X (New) should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pundi X (New) using one of the exchanges listed above.

