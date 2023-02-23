Q1 2023 Earnings Estimate for Caterpillar Inc. Issued By Zacks Research (NYSE:CAT)

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research raised their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Caterpillar in a note issued to investors on Monday, February 20th. Zacks Research analyst M. Das now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $3.43 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $3.37. The consensus estimate for Caterpillar’s current full-year earnings is $15.61 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Caterpillar’s Q2 2023 earnings at $3.29 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.74 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $3.40 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $3.62 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $15.45 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on CAT. StockNews.com cut Caterpillar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $228.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $196.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar to $205.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $174.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $242.33.

Caterpillar Price Performance

Caterpillar stock opened at $237.89 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $246.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $217.11. Caterpillar has a 12 month low of $160.60 and a 12 month high of $266.04. The company has a market cap of $122.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.81, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.11.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by ($0.09). Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 45.61%. The company had revenue of $16.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th were paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Caterpillar

In other news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 23,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.14, for a total transaction of $5,700,203.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,066,404.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 23,737 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.14, for a total transaction of $5,700,203.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,066,404.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel M. Dickinson sold 6,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.22, for a total value of $1,524,905.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,265,646.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 90,984 shares of company stock worth $22,519,893 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Caterpillar

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in Caterpillar by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 2,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Wallace Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth $286,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. Graphene Investments SAS purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,234,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Caterpillar by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 25,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,051,000 after buying an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Further Reading

