Q1 2023 Earnings Forecast for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited Issued By Cormark (TSE:AEM)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM – Get Rating) (NYSE:AEM) – Research analysts at Cormark dropped their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 21st. Cormark analyst R. Gray now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.67. The consensus estimate for Agnico Eagle Mines’ current full-year earnings is $3.17 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.47 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.81 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.72 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$88.00 to C$90.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Barclays assumed coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Friday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$62.00 price target on the stock. Veritas Investment Research set a C$82.10 price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$88.00 to C$76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Eight Capital cut their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$86.00 to C$85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$73.90.

Shares of TSE AEM opened at C$61.53 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.19. The company has a market capitalization of C$28.09 billion, a PE ratio of 32.21, a P/E/G ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$71.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$63.99. Agnico Eagle Mines has a twelve month low of C$48.88 and a twelve month high of C$84.66.

In other Agnico Eagle Mines news, Senior Officer David Smith sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$74.50, for a total value of C$745,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,581,824.50. In related news, Senior Officer Jean Robitaille sold 3,372 shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$73.85, for a total transaction of C$249,008.37. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 113,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$8,351,602.06. Also, Senior Officer David Smith sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$74.50, for a total value of C$745,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,581,824.50. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 44,580 shares of company stock worth $3,190,815. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a $0.532 dividend. This represents a $2.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is currently 112.04%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. It operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. The company primarily produces and sells gold deposits, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

