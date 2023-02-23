Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) Lowered by Analyst

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) – Analysts at William Blair dropped their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Elanco Animal Health in a report released on Tuesday, February 21st. William Blair analyst B. Vazquez now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.25 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.34. William Blair currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Elanco Animal Health’s current full-year earnings is $0.79 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Elanco Animal Health’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.21 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.20 EPS.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $988.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $980.94 million. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 7.61% and a negative net margin of 1.74%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Elanco Animal Health from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $21.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Shares of Elanco Animal Health stock opened at $12.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.56. Elanco Animal Health has a 12-month low of $11.18 and a 12-month high of $29.66.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bfsg LLC boosted its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 14,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Elanco Animal Health by 8.2% during the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 1.3% in the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 55,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 47,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares in the last quarter.

Elanco Animal Health, Inc innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

