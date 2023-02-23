Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Lincoln National Co. Lifted by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:LNC)

Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Lincoln National in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kamath now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.79 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.73. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Underperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Lincoln National’s current full-year earnings is $8.75 per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on LNC. TheStreet cut Lincoln National from a “b-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Lincoln National from $38.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Bank of America downgraded Lincoln National from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Lincoln National from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.21.

Shares of NYSE:LNC opened at $32.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. Lincoln National has a 52-week low of $28.61 and a 52-week high of $70.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.11. The firm has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 1.80.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -13.60%.

In other news, EVP John Christopher Kennedy sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.79, for a total transaction of $46,185.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,145.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNC. Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 25.4% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in shares of Lincoln National by 3.1% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 8,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 29,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. 78.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. It operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

