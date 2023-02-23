Q2 2023 Earnings Forecast for Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Issued By KeyCorp

Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) – Research analysts at KeyCorp lowered their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Nordson in a report released on Wednesday, February 22nd. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $2.13 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.35. The consensus estimate for Nordson’s current full-year earnings is $9.35 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Nordson’s Q3 2023 earnings at $2.52 EPS.

Get Nordson alerts:

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $610.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $625.87 million. Nordson had a net margin of 19.18% and a return on equity of 23.67%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share.

Nordson Price Performance

NDSN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Nordson from $259.00 to $241.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Nordson to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $255.20.

Shares of Nordson stock opened at $221.04 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $239.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $231.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Nordson has a 1-year low of $194.89 and a 1-year high of $251.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.76, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.91.

Nordson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Nordson’s payout ratio is 30.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Jeffrey A. Pembroke sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.48, for a total transaction of $1,217,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,285,248. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Jeffrey A. Pembroke sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.48, for a total transaction of $1,217,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,285,248. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Joseph P. Kelley sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.43, for a total transaction of $517,503.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,240,295.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,403 shares of company stock valued at $2,515,941. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nordson

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NDSN. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Nordson during the second quarter worth $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in Nordson in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Nordson by 126.4% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in Nordson by 1,258.3% during the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Nordson in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. 70.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Nordson

(Get Rating)

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.