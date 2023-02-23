Quadrise Fuels International’s (QFI) “House Stock” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Quadrise Fuels International (LON:QFI – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating restated by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Quadrise Fuels International Trading Up 25.2 %

Shares of QFI traded up GBX 0.31 ($0.00) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 1.54 ($0.02). The company had a trading volume of 19,976,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,068,602. The firm has a market cap of £21.71 million, a P/E ratio of -5.13 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1.60 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 17.28, a current ratio of 17.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.22. Quadrise Fuels International has a 52-week low of GBX 1.10 ($0.01) and a 52-week high of GBX 2.85 ($0.03).

About Quadrise Fuels International

Quadrise Fuels International plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells emulsion fuels for use in power generation plants, industrial and upstream oil applications, and marine diesel engines in the United Kingdom. The company produces oil-in-water emulsion-based fuels through its Multiphase Superfine Atomised Residue (MSAR) technology as a substitute for conventional heavy fuel oil; and oil-in-water emulsified synthetic biofuels through its bioMSAR technology as a substitute for biofuel.

