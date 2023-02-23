Quadrise Fuels International’s (QFI) “House Stock” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Quadrise Fuels International (LON:QFI – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating restated by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports.
Quadrise Fuels International Trading Up 25.2 %
Shares of QFI traded up GBX 0.31 ($0.00) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 1.54 ($0.02). The company had a trading volume of 19,976,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,068,602. The firm has a market cap of £21.71 million, a P/E ratio of -5.13 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1.60 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 17.28, a current ratio of 17.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.22. Quadrise Fuels International has a 52-week low of GBX 1.10 ($0.01) and a 52-week high of GBX 2.85 ($0.03).
About Quadrise Fuels International
