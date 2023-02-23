Quantfury Token (QTF) Price Down 2.8% Over Last 7 Days

Quantfury Token (QTF) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 23rd. Quantfury Token has a market capitalization of $98.03 million and approximately $51,061.03 worth of Quantfury Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Quantfury Token token can now be purchased for $9.80 or 0.00040691 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Quantfury Token has traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Quantfury Token Token Profile

Quantfury Token was first traded on June 14th, 2019. Quantfury Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. Quantfury Token’s official website is www.quantfury.com. The official message board for Quantfury Token is medium.com/@quantfury. Quantfury Token’s official Twitter account is @quantfury.

Buying and Selling Quantfury Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantfury Token (QTF) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Quantfury Token has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantfury Token is 9.88443482 USD and is up 0.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $25,108.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://www.quantfury.com.”

