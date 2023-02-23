Quantum Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $5,602.31 (QUA)

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 23rd. One Quantum token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Quantum has a market capitalization of $5,602.31 and $181,005.43 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Quantum has traded 0% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00010188 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.55 or 0.00044026 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.85 or 0.00032732 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00021935 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001710 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004105 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000170 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $51.86 or 0.00216341 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,970.44 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Quantum Token Profile

Quantum is a token. It was first traded on December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. The official website for Quantum is quantumtech.pro. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject. Quantum’s official message board is medium.com/@quantumtechpro. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Quantum

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0.00001 USD and is down -0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $181,019.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quantum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

