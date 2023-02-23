QUASA Trading Down 7.3% Over Last Week (QUA)

QUASA (QUA) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 23rd. One QUASA token can now be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, QUASA has traded 7.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. QUASA has a total market capitalization of $100.89 million and approximately $120,612.10 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00010379 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.75 or 0.00032520 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.36 or 0.00043495 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00021414 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000210 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001650 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004147 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000168 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $51.71 or 0.00217025 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23,836.59 or 1.00047680 BTC.

About QUASA

QUASA (CRYPTO:QUA) is a token. It launched on October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 77,018,214,870 tokens. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for QUASA is quasa.io. The official message board for QUASA is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup.

Buying and Selling QUASA

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 77,018,214,870 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.0013403 USD and is up 24.69 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $122,858.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QUASA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QUASA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

