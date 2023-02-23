R. F. Lafferty Trims Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) Target Price to $12.00

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at R. F. Lafferty from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. R. F. Lafferty’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 47.97% from the company’s previous close.
Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on Lucid Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America lowered Lucid Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup began coverage on Lucid Group in a research report on Sunday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Lucid Group from $10.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on Lucid Group from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lucid Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.57.
LCID stock traded down $1.87 during trading on Thursday, hitting $8.11. 45,571,297 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,792,898. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.70 and a beta of 1.08. Lucid Group has a 52-week low of $6.09 and a 52-week high of $29.05. The company has a current ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Lucid Group by 67.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 5,654 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lucid Group by 16.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 2,661 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Lucid Group during the first quarter valued at $383,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Lucid Group by 23.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,623,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,842,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in Lucid Group during the first quarter valued at $400,000.
Lucid Group, Inc a technology and automotive company, develops electric vehicle (EV) technologies. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. As of December 31, 2021, it operates twenty retail studios in the United States. Lucid Group, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California.
