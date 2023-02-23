Radio Caca Price Hits $0.0002 on Exchanges (RACA)

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 23rd. Radio Caca has a total market capitalization of $78.02 million and approximately $5.31 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Radio Caca token can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Radio Caca has traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Radio Caca Profile

Radio Caca (RACA) is a token. It launched on May 16th, 2021. Radio Caca’s total supply is 431,418,233,271 tokens and its circulating supply is 330,927,171,074 tokens. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/radiocacanft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Radio Caca is www.raca3.com. Radio Caca’s official message board is radiocaca.medium.com. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @raca_3 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Radio Caca

According to CryptoCompare, “Radio Caca is the exclusive manager of Maye Musk Mystery Box (MPB) NFT and DeFi+GameFi vehicle for The USM Metaverse.”

