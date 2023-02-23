Radio Caca (RACA) Price Tops $0.0002 on Exchanges

Radio Caca (RACA) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 23rd. Radio Caca has a total market capitalization of $78.18 million and $6.31 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Radio Caca has traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Radio Caca token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Radio Caca Profile

Radio Caca is a token. It launched on May 16th, 2021. Radio Caca’s total supply is 431,418,233,271 tokens and its circulating supply is 330,927,171,074 tokens. The official message board for Radio Caca is radiocaca.medium.com. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/radiocacanft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @raca_3 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Radio Caca’s official website is www.raca3.com.

Buying and Selling Radio Caca

According to CryptoCompare, “Radio Caca is the exclusive manager of Maye Musk Mystery Box (MPB) NFT and DeFi+GameFi vehicle for The USM Metaverse.”

