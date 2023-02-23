Radio Caca Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $77.44 Million (RACA)

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 23rd. One Radio Caca token can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Radio Caca has a market capitalization of $77.44 million and approximately $5.99 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Radio Caca has traded up 4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $311.26 or 0.01306184 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00005936 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000120 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000619 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00013825 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.92 or 0.00033236 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $392.03 or 0.01645127 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001300 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) is a token. It launched on May 16th, 2021. Radio Caca’s total supply is 431,418,233,271 tokens and its circulating supply is 330,927,171,074 tokens. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/radiocacanft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Radio Caca is www.raca3.com. The official message board for Radio Caca is radiocaca.medium.com. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @raca_3 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Radio Caca is the exclusive manager of Maye Musk Mystery Box (MPB) NFT and DeFi+GameFi vehicle for The USM Metaverse.”

