Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RANI) Major Shareholder South Cone Investments Limited Purchases 3,080 Shares

Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RANI – Get Rating) major shareholder South Cone Investments Limited bought 3,080 shares of Rani Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.94 per share, with a total value of $18,295.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 6,754,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,124,414.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

South Cone Investments Limited also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 16th, South Cone Investments Limited acquired 9,500 shares of Rani Therapeutics stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.49 per share, with a total value of $52,155.00.

On Tuesday, February 14th, South Cone Investments Limited bought 9,250 shares of Rani Therapeutics stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.25 per share, for a total transaction of $48,562.50.

On Wednesday, December 28th, South Cone Investments Limited acquired 9,157 shares of Rani Therapeutics stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.58 per share, for a total transaction of $51,096.06.

On Monday, December 19th, South Cone Investments Limited purchased 6,900 shares of Rani Therapeutics stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.43 per share, for a total transaction of $51,267.00.

On Friday, December 16th, South Cone Investments Limited acquired 6,400 shares of Rani Therapeutics stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.76 per share, for a total transaction of $49,664.00.

On Monday, December 12th, South Cone Investments Limited purchased 12,500 shares of Rani Therapeutics stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.04 per share, with a total value of $100,500.00.

On Friday, December 9th, South Cone Investments Limited acquired 12,345 shares of Rani Therapeutics stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.01 per share, with a total value of $98,883.45.

On Wednesday, December 7th, South Cone Investments Limited bought 600 shares of Rani Therapeutics stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.94 per share, for a total transaction of $4,764.00.

On Monday, December 5th, South Cone Investments Limited acquired 12,195 shares of Rani Therapeutics stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.97 per share, with a total value of $97,194.15.

On Friday, December 2nd, South Cone Investments Limited bought 9,819 shares of Rani Therapeutics stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.16 per share, for a total transaction of $80,123.04.

Rani Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RANI traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $6.20. 15,431 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,584. Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.92 and a 12-month high of $17.92. The company has a market cap of $306.03 million, a PE ratio of -5.11 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.65. The company has a current ratio of 14.02, a quick ratio of 14.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Rani Therapeutics Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Rani Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rani Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Crossvault Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rani Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Canton Hathaway LLC grew its holdings in Rani Therapeutics by 88.4% during the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 16,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 7,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rani Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $179,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.43% of the company’s stock.

Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotherapeutics company that develops orally administered biologics. The company develops the RaniPill capsule, a platform that is intended to replace subcutaneous or IV injection of biologics with oral dosing. Its product pipeline includes RT-101, an octreotide, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors and acromegaly; RT-105, an anti-TNF-alpha antibody to treat psoriatic arthritis; RT-102, a parathyroid hormone that is in preclinical studies for the treatment of osteoporosis; RT-109, a human growth hormone to treat growth hormone deficiency; RT-110, a parathyroid hormone for the treatment of hypoparathyroidism; and RT-106, a basal insulin for the treatment of type 2 diabetes.

