Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RANI) Major Shareholder South Cone Investments Limited Purchases 3,080 Shares

Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RANI – Get Rating) major shareholder South Cone Investments Limited bought 3,080 shares of Rani Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.94 per share, with a total value of $18,295.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 6,754,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,124,414.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
South Cone Investments Limited also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, February 16th, South Cone Investments Limited acquired 9,500 shares of Rani Therapeutics stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.49 per share, with a total value of $52,155.00.
- On Tuesday, February 14th, South Cone Investments Limited bought 9,250 shares of Rani Therapeutics stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.25 per share, for a total transaction of $48,562.50.
- On Wednesday, December 28th, South Cone Investments Limited acquired 9,157 shares of Rani Therapeutics stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.58 per share, for a total transaction of $51,096.06.
- On Monday, December 19th, South Cone Investments Limited purchased 6,900 shares of Rani Therapeutics stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.43 per share, for a total transaction of $51,267.00.
- On Friday, December 16th, South Cone Investments Limited acquired 6,400 shares of Rani Therapeutics stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.76 per share, for a total transaction of $49,664.00.
- On Monday, December 12th, South Cone Investments Limited purchased 12,500 shares of Rani Therapeutics stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.04 per share, with a total value of $100,500.00.
- On Friday, December 9th, South Cone Investments Limited acquired 12,345 shares of Rani Therapeutics stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.01 per share, with a total value of $98,883.45.
- On Wednesday, December 7th, South Cone Investments Limited bought 600 shares of Rani Therapeutics stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.94 per share, for a total transaction of $4,764.00.
- On Monday, December 5th, South Cone Investments Limited acquired 12,195 shares of Rani Therapeutics stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.97 per share, with a total value of $97,194.15.
- On Friday, December 2nd, South Cone Investments Limited bought 9,819 shares of Rani Therapeutics stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.16 per share, for a total transaction of $80,123.04.
Shares of NASDAQ:RANI traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $6.20. 15,431 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,584. Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.92 and a 12-month high of $17.92. The company has a market cap of $306.03 million, a PE ratio of -5.11 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.65. The company has a current ratio of 14.02, a quick ratio of 14.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.
Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotherapeutics company that develops orally administered biologics. The company develops the RaniPill capsule, a platform that is intended to replace subcutaneous or IV injection of biologics with oral dosing. Its product pipeline includes RT-101, an octreotide, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors and acromegaly; RT-105, an anti-TNF-alpha antibody to treat psoriatic arthritis; RT-102, a parathyroid hormone that is in preclinical studies for the treatment of osteoporosis; RT-109, a human growth hormone to treat growth hormone deficiency; RT-110, a parathyroid hormone for the treatment of hypoparathyroidism; and RT-106, a basal insulin for the treatment of type 2 diabetes.
