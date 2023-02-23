Raymond James Lowers Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) to Market Perform

Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Jounce Therapeutics from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com raised Jounce Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.20.

Jounce Therapeutics Trading Down 4.8 %

Jounce Therapeutics stock opened at $0.99 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.97. Jounce Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.58 and a 12 month high of $7.94. The company has a market capitalization of $51.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 0.65.

Institutional Trading of Jounce Therapeutics

Jounce Therapeutics Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Jounce Therapeutics by 102.9% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 4,623 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Jounce Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $26,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Jounce Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $48,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Jounce Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its position in Jounce Therapeutics by 20.5% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 19,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 3,355 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage immunotherapy company, which treats cancer by developing therapies that enable the immune system to attack tumors and provide long-lasting benefits to patients. Its product pipeline includes JTX-2011 (ICOS), JTX-4014 (PD-1), the Lead Macrophage Program, Macrophage Targeting, T Reg, B Cells, and Stromal Targeting.

