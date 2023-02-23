Raymond James Lowers Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) to Market Perform

Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Jounce Therapeutics from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com raised Jounce Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.20.
Jounce Therapeutics Trading Down 4.8 %
Jounce Therapeutics stock opened at $0.99 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.97. Jounce Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.58 and a 12 month high of $7.94. The company has a market capitalization of $51.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 0.65.
Institutional Trading of Jounce Therapeutics
Jounce Therapeutics Company Profile
Jounce Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage immunotherapy company, which treats cancer by developing therapies that enable the immune system to attack tumors and provide long-lasting benefits to patients. Its product pipeline includes JTX-2011 (ICOS), JTX-4014 (PD-1), the Lead Macrophage Program, Macrophage Targeting, T Reg, B Cells, and Stromal Targeting.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Jounce Therapeutics (JNCE)
- 3 Midcap Energy Stocks Set For Triple-Digit Earnings Growth
- Don’t Sleep on Airbnb Stock If You Want In on the Travel Boom
- 3 Large Caps With Good Upside AND Big Dividend Yields
- 3 Lithium Stocks Powering Up For Big 2023 Gains
- 2 M&A Deals Trading at Wide Spreads: A Game of Regulatory Risk
Receive News & Ratings for Jounce Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jounce Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.