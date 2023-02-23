Raymond James Upgrades Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) to “Outperform”

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm presently has a $78.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 7.22% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Lakeland Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th.

LKFN opened at $72.75 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $72.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 18.01 and a beta of 0.75. Lakeland Financial has a twelve month low of $64.05 and a twelve month high of $83.57.

Lakeland Financial ( NASDAQ:LKFN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $85.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.70 million. Lakeland Financial had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 36.89%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lakeland Financial will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

In other Lakeland Financial news, CAO Brok A. Lahrman sold 550 shares of Lakeland Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.37, for a total value of $38,703.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,829.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Lakeland Financial news, SVP Jonathan P. Steiner sold 3,344 shares of Lakeland Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.17, for a total value of $234,648.48. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,164.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Brok A. Lahrman sold 550 shares of Lakeland Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.37, for a total transaction of $38,703.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,376 shares in the company, valued at $96,829.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,051 shares of company stock worth $423,609 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LKFN. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Lakeland Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Lakeland Financial by 78.9% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Lakeland Financial by 47.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Lakeland Financial by 70.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Lakeland Financial by 45.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

Lakeland Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services. It offers commercial and consumer banking, trust and wealth management, brokerage, and treasury management commercial services. The company was founded on February 8, 1983 and is headquartered in Warsaw, IN.

